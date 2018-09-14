Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $4.13 Million Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 22.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In other news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 10,435 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,200,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,775 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $122.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.14. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $125.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $754.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.