State Street (STT) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Sandler O’Neill restated a hold rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. State Street presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.71.

STT opened at $86.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. State Street has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $114.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. equities research analysts predict that State Street will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

In related news, EVP George E. Sullivan sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $134,002.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,893.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $2,075,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,954 shares of company stock worth $2,237,777 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,649,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,159,084,000 after buying an additional 84,710 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in State Street by 1.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,389,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,678,000 after buying an additional 50,779 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,952,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,985,000 after buying an additional 205,964 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in State Street by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,045,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,732,000 after buying an additional 239,843 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 36.8% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,349,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,311,000 after buying an additional 631,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

