State Street Corp (STT) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $73,652,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 36.8% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,349,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,311,000 after purchasing an additional 631,562 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 36.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,152,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,278,000 after purchasing an additional 306,935 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of State Street by 5.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,338,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $532,398,000 after purchasing an additional 294,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of State Street by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,045,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,732,000 after purchasing an additional 239,843 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT stock opened at $86.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $114.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 19.56%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 28.19%.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $28,523.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $2,075,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,954 shares of company stock worth $2,237,777 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

