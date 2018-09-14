Standex Int’l Corp. (SXI) VP Sells $220,200.00 in Stock

Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) VP Thomas D. Debyle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,343 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,264.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $108.35 on Friday. Standex Int’l Corp. has a 1 year low of $89.40 and a 1 year high of $114.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $227.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. B. Riley set a $125.00 price target on shares of Standex Int’l and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 74.8% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,632,000 after buying an additional 21,541 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 233.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 26.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Standex Int’l by 12.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

