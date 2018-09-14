Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (SDI) Director Sells $245,400.00 in Stock

Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) Director Thomas F. Jr. Helms sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $245,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. Standard Diversified Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $277.12 million, a P/E ratio of 833.00 and a beta of -0.97.

Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th.

Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Standard Diversified, Inc operates as shell company, which intends to identify new business and investment opportunities. The company was founded by Martha C. Reider and Richard C. Birkmeyer in 1990 and is headquartered in Mineola, NY.

