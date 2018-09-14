STAAR Surgical (STAA) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on STAA. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $50.65 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,065.00 and a beta of 1.88.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William P. Wall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $206,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,317.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 367.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

