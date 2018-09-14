Square, Inc. (SQ) CEO Sells $9,314,364.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $9,314,364.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Square alerts:

On Wednesday, September 5th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $9,243,269.85.

On Wednesday, August 29th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $8,639,484.75.

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $7,832,720.70.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $7,617,377.55.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,274,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,322,069. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -905.90 and a beta of 4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $92.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $385.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.99 million. Square had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Square from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Square from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Square by 1,725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 1,476.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 736.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.95% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.