Splunk Inc (SPLK) Receives $123.37 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, thirty-one have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Citigroup cut Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Splunk from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Splunk from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Sunday, August 26th.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 19,100 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,396,286.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David F. Conte sold 15,519 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,944,375.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,941 shares of company stock worth $8,379,761. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.17. 18,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,437. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $62.39 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of -96.18 and a beta of 2.08.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 26.44% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Splunk will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.