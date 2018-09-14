Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Buys 8,754 Shares of Corecivic Inc (CXW)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the quarter. Corecivic comprises about 11.0% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Corecivic worth $16,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Corecivic in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Corecivic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corecivic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Corecivic by 254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Corecivic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corecivic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corecivic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corecivic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

In other Corecivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 14,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,702.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $54,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,221 shares in the company, valued at $810,184.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,746 shares of company stock worth $2,368,430. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CXW traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,193. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Corecivic Inc has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $449.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.61 million. Corecivic had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Corecivic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Corecivic Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.14%.

About Corecivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

