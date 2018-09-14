Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spartan Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. Spartan Motors reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spartan Motors will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spartan Motors.

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPAR. BidaskClub cut Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spartan Motors by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,450,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 145,995 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 50.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after buying an additional 211,526 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 88.9% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 600,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 282,723 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 23.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 578,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after buying an additional 111,735 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 18.3% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 521,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 80,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPAR stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,510. Spartan Motors has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $536.67 million, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spartan Motors (SPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.