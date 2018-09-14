Sp8de (SPX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $79,664.00

Sp8de (CURRENCY:SPX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Sp8de token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade and LATOKEN. Sp8de has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $79,664.00 worth of Sp8de was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sp8de has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sp8de alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015459 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000305 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00280489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00152321 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000215 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008746 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.34 or 0.06224414 BTC.

Sp8de Profile

Sp8de’s launch date was January 8th, 2018. Sp8de’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,103,123,965 tokens. Sp8de’s official message board is forum.sp8de.com . The official website for Sp8de is sp8de.com . The Reddit community for Sp8de is /r/sp8de and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sp8de’s official Twitter account is @SP8DE_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sp8de Token Trading

Sp8de can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sp8de directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sp8de should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sp8de using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sp8de Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sp8de and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.