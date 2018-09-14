S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,414 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,614,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,556,522,000 after buying an additional 536,165 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,698,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,181,285,000 after buying an additional 642,229 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,456,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,316,338,000 after buying an additional 110,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,722,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,093,416,000 after buying an additional 703,369 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,866,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,538,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $211.87 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $152.80 and a 12-month high of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 333.87%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $71,172.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,978.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $805,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “$214.26” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $186.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.93.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

