Southwestern Energy (SWN) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,650 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 910,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $443,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,083,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 150.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 909,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 546,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,113,234 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 143,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWN. BMO Capital Markets set a $7.00 price target on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.85 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.96.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.