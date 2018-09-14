Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $15,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWX. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 51.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

SWX stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.45. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $62.53 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $670.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.51%. equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $55,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,697.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

