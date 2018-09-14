South Jersey Industries (SJI) PT Raised to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SJI has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.43.

NYSE:SJI opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a positive return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $227.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.06%.

In other news, Director Sunita Holzer acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,474.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 29.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at $11,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

