Soros Fund Management LLC Sells 31,586 Shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Soros Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,586 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,279,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 50,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $262,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $2,153,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,076,888.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,813 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $77.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $81.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

