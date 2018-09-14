Soros Fund Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Progressive Corp (PGR)

Soros Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,552 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Progressive by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 84,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 24,722 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Progressive by 259.2% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 874,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,297,000 after buying an additional 631,192 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 114.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.0% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,042,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,791,000 after buying an additional 19,571 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 599.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 321,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 275,090 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Progressive to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

PGR stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $69.01.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $452,280.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,002.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Cody sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,103 shares of company stock valued at $6,088,405 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.