Soros Fund Management LLC Buys 4,231 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 71,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 91,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 894.0% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,701,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ICE opened at $77.72 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $64.91 and a one year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. FIX assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $2,560,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,098,523.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $5,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 288,259 shares of company stock valued at $21,554,161. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

