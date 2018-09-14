Sophos Group’s (SOPH) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Sophos Group (LON:SOPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Sophos Group to an “add” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sophos Group from GBX 750 ($9.77) to GBX 713 ($9.29) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 670.50 ($8.73).

Shares of Sophos Group stock opened at GBX 516.98 ($6.73) on Friday. Sophos Group has a twelve month low of GBX 258.70 ($3.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 675.62 ($8.80).

In other Sophos Group news, insider Nick Bray sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.85), for a total value of £10,046.60 ($13,086.62).

About Sophos Group

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

