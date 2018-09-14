Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on October 2nd

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th.

Solar Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 91.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Solar Capital to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.6%.

Shares of SLRC opened at $21.82 on Friday. Solar Capital has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a net margin of 48.51% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $39.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.17 million. sell-side analysts predict that Solar Capital will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLRC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Solar Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Solar Capital Ltd is a business development company that seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace & defense, automobile, banking, beverage, food & tobacco, buildings & real estate, broadcasting & entertainment, cargo transport, chemicals, plastics & rubber, containers, packaging & glass, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing, diversified financial services, electronics, farming & agriculture, finance, grocery, healthcare, education & childcare, home, office furnishings & durable consumer products, hotels, motels, inns & gaming, insurance, IT services, leisure, amusement & entertainment, machinery, mining, steel, iron & non-precious metals, personal & nondurable consumer products, personal, food &services, personal transportation, professional services, retail stores, software, telecommunications, textiles and leather, and utilities.

