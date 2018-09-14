SnowGem Price Tops $0.0992 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. SnowGem has a total market cap of $745,028.00 and $56,412.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0992 or 0.00001530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and Graviex. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded up 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,501.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.93 or 0.03208438 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.58 or 0.06952455 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00830844 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.94 or 0.01726517 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00171032 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.30 or 0.01794534 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00307832 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 84,096,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,510,059 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.