SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Plans $0.81 Quarterly Dividend

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.8125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 48.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.22. 477,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,936. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $89.46 and a 52 week high of $106.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SLG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “$100.62” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total transaction of $6,847,100.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 277,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,255,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Levy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $103,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,780.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2018, SL Green held interests in 116 Manhattan buildings totaling 49.3 million square feet.

