SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) Position Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,641 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SkyWest by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,508,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,068,000 after acquiring an additional 49,038 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SkyWest by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,074,000 after acquiring an additional 146,264 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in SkyWest by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 507,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,610,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SkyWest by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SkyWest by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric Woodward sold 5,879 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $359,677.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 22,074 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $1,319,804.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,455 shares of company stock worth $6,468,863 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SKYW shares. BidaskClub cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $61.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $65.80.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.19 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.66%.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

