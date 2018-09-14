Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) will report $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.46. Six Flags Entertainment posted earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $445.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.80 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $29,279.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Reid-Anderson sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $80,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,059,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,860 shares of company stock worth $2,873,546. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,732,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,389,000 after buying an additional 282,064 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 24,304 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $69.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.99. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $55.46 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 29th. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is 146.48%.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

