Silgan (SLGN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

SLGN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a sell rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silgan presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of SLGN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.16. 5,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,013. Silgan has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Silgan had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In other Silgan news, Director Leigh J. Abramson acquired 7,500 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.36 per share, with a total value of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $205,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Alden sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $163,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,442.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,843 shares of company stock worth $707,037. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Silgan by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,876,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,271,000 after acquiring an additional 88,757 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 16.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 15.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 278.5% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 21,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

