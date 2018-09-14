Signaturefd LLC Takes $393,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 14,636.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 843,808 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10,458.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 205,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 203,826 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,927,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 866,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,062,000 after purchasing an additional 135,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,069,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of VDE opened at $102.07 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.83 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.