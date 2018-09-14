Signaturefd LLC Has $355,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,382,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,349,722,000 after purchasing an additional 874,197 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,232,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,386,349,000 after purchasing an additional 40,022 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,875,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,935,000 after purchasing an additional 93,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,834,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,023,000 after purchasing an additional 431,414 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,972,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,369,000 after purchasing an additional 44,036 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup set a $166.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.53.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,778 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.85 per share, with a total value of $250,431.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITW opened at $142.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.45 and a 52-week high of $179.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 56.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

Illinois Tool Works announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

