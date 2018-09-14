Signaturefd LLC Has $329,000 Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 28.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 766,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,352 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 128,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 36,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

CM opened at $94.14 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $85.47 and a one year high of $100.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.86. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.0412 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 46.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

