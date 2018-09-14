Signature Bank (SBNY) Position Trimmed by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $13,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 22,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $2,675,000. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 239,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,607,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBNY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $117.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $161.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

