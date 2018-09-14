SigmaTron International (SGMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. SigmaTron International had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $71.41 million for the quarter.

SigmaTron International stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $27.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SigmaTron International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.