Sigma Designs Inc (SIGM) Stake Raised by Newtyn Management LLC

Newtyn Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sigma Designs Inc (NASDAQ:SIGM) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 484,623 shares during the quarter. Sigma Designs accounts for 2.3% of Newtyn Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Newtyn Management LLC owned about 5.00% of Sigma Designs worth $12,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIGM. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Sigma Designs in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Sigma Designs in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sigma Designs by 384.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sigma Designs in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Sigma Designs in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

SIGM opened at $0.16 on Friday. Sigma Designs Inc has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Sigma Designs, Inc, an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles.

