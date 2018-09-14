Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “$16.55” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Roth Capital set a $23.00 price objective on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.
Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.42 million, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.61. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $23.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 436.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 25.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sierra Wireless Company Profile
Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.
