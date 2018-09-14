ShowHand (HAND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Mercatox and YoBit. During the last week, ShowHand has traded 43.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $730,607.00 and $587,916.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015527 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000301 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00278267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00150593 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000212 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.25 or 0.05835089 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Hotbit, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.