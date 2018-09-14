Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 620.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 195,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,285,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $523,795,000 after acquiring an additional 72,526 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 3,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.91, for a total value of $1,692,653.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,653.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 20,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.30, for a total value of $9,201,577.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 104,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,085,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $15,411,619. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $469.87 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $338.45 and a 52 week high of $471.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.14. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 46.68% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Edward Jones began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, July 27th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.60.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

