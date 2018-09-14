Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LP

Highland Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,347 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 22.2% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 525.0% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 16.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHLX opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.22. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.59, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.71 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 74.14% and a negative return on equity of 295.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Curtis R. Frasier bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SHLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

