Sharpe Platform Token Hits Market Capitalization of $2.10 Million (SHP)

Sharpe Platform Token (CURRENCY:SHP) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, Sharpe Platform Token has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Sharpe Platform Token has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $1,766.00 worth of Sharpe Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharpe Platform Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001883 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Liquid.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015364 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000305 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00279995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00151084 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000215 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008475 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.25 or 0.05969232 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token’s total supply is 32,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,180,144 tokens. Sharpe Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/sharpecapital . The official website for Sharpe Platform Token is sharpe.capital . Sharpe Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @sharpecapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sharpe Platform Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharpe Platform Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharpe Platform Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sharpe Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

