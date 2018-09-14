Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) Shares Sold by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,606 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $45,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other Shake Shack news, major shareholder Equity Group L.P. Select sold 69,537 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $4,050,530.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 500,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $28,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,508,790 shares of company stock worth $90,815,295. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHAK stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.21. Shake Shack Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.12.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.70 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 27, 2017, it had 159 Shacks, including 90 domestic company-operated Shacks, 10 domestic licensed Shacks, and 59 international licensed Shacks.

