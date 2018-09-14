SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $616,000 in Evergy (EVRG) Stock

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at $102,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at $120,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Evergy in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. Evergy has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $59.28.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th.

In other news, Director Richard L. Hawley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $120,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Ruelle sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,501,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,486.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

