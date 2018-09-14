SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 175.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 248,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,149,000 after buying an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRLD shares. TheStreet raised World Acceptance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

WRLD stock opened at $119.43 on Friday. World Acceptance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $71.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.26). World Acceptance had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $122.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Corp. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

