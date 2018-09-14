SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 6,421 Shares of Installed Building Products Inc (IBP)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 136.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,047,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,998,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,039,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 166.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 800,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,040,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at $46,340,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 27.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 707,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,456,000 after acquiring an additional 152,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

IBP stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Installed Building Products Inc has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.24 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 3.70%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 107,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,598,139.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,361,013.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 92,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $4,489,770.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,545,705.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

