SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 752 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $79.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.18. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 76.67%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 25th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Citigroup set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

