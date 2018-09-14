ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) EVP W Bibb Lamar, Jr. Sells 4,498 Shares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) EVP W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $184,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SFBS traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.23.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,377,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,123,000 after buying an additional 520,212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,406,000 after buying an additional 57,547 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 694,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,366,000 after buying an additional 50,590 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 680,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,376,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 656,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,412,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and various certificates of deposit.

