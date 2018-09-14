Servicemaster Global’s (SERV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) in a report released on Tuesday.

SERV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a $57.21 rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Servicemaster Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.10.

Servicemaster Global stock opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. Servicemaster Global has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $62.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.00 million. sell-side analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SERV. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 132.6% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 4.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 126,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,789,000 after purchasing an additional 83,209 shares in the last quarter.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

