Sensato Investors LLC Invests $226,000 in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock

Sensato Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,149,740 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,083,972,000 after buying an additional 4,153,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,218,276 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,294,103,000 after buying an additional 5,274,307 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,708,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $836,067,000 after buying an additional 1,468,430 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,477,591 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $578,069,000 after purchasing an additional 67,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,042,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $541,838,000 after purchasing an additional 446,071 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Blaser sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $965,796.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 64,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $4,295,673.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,481.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,389 shares of company stock worth $5,995,012. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT opened at $68.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $51.37 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

