Sempra Energy (SRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $127.22

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $127.22 and last traded at $118.94, with a volume of 68271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.91.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.22.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Sempra Energy had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

