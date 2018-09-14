Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 600.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU opened at $51.33 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $58.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

