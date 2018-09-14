SegWit2x 24-Hour Volume Hits $31,427.00 (B2X)

SegWit2x (CURRENCY:B2X) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, SegWit2x has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SegWit2x has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $31,427.00 worth of SegWit2x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SegWit2x coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002957 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, Negocie Coins and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00016194 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007292 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000310 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000126 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About SegWit2x

SegWit2x is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. SegWit2x’s total supply is 16,879,800 coins. SegWit2x’s official Twitter account is @SegWit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SegWit2x’s official website is b2x-segwit.io . The official message board for SegWit2x is medium.com/@Segwit2X

Buying and Selling SegWit2x

SegWit2x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Negocie Coins, HitBTC, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SegWit2x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SegWit2x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SegWit2x using one of the exchanges listed above.

