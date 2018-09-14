SEER (SEER) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

SEER (CURRENCY:SEER) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. SEER has a total market cap of $0.00 and $216,505.00 worth of SEER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SEER token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, LBank, OTCBTC and QBTC. Over the last seven days, SEER has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015465 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000302 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00276657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00150467 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000213 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008311 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $375.27 or 0.05790630 BTC.

SEER Token Profile

SEER’s total supply is 4,100,000,000 tokens. SEER’s official Twitter account is @info_SEER . SEER’s official website is seer.best

Buying and Selling SEER

SEER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Ethfinex, QBTC, LBank and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

