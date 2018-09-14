SCP Investment LP Acquires Shares of 5,000 Lennar Co. (LEN)

SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Lennar by 117.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lennar by 475.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth $158,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth $214,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN opened at $52.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 11.81. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.71 and a fifty-two week high of $72.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.13. Lennar had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,042,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,795.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

