Scopus Asset Management L.P. Has $8.72 Million Position in Venator Materials PLC (VNTR)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.50% of Venator Materials worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the first quarter worth about $36,581,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the second quarter worth about $21,587,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Venator Materials by 103.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,323,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,204 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in Venator Materials by 34.4% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 4,227,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Venator Materials by 80.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,831,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,128,000 after acquiring an additional 817,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

VNTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Venator Materials from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Nomura dropped their price target on Venator Materials from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Venator Materials from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Venator Materials from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Venator Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.87.

VNTR stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Venator Materials PLC has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 5.93.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Venator Materials had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Venator Materials Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.